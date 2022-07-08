Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 216 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

