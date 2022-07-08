Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 8,943 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 108,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,488 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $75.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

