Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.20. 26,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.