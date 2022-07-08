Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.83

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.83 and traded as low as $8.93. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 1,643 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

