RS Group (LON:RS1) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,060 ($12.84) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($17.86) to GBX 1,300 ($15.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.35) to GBX 1,200 ($14.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.20) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

RS Group stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 903.50 ($10.94). 783,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,774. The company has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. RS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($9.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,060 ($12.84).

In other RS Group news, insider Alex Baldock bought 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.17) per share, for a total transaction of £18,807.60 ($22,775.01). Also, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.80), for a total value of £87,969.04 ($106,525.84).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

