Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.
RUPRF stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. Rupert Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.
Rupert Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
