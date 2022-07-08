Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

RUPRF stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. Rupert Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Rupert Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

