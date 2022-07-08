Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $16.17 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $554.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 39,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.