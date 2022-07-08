Ryanair (LON:RYA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.41

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.41 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 14.47 ($0.18). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 14.42 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,030,829 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.33 million and a PE ratio of -24.94.
About Ryanair (LON:RYA)
Recommended Stories
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.