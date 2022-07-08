SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.10

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $2,968.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,790.86 or 0.99901602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00041931 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00212503 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00216467 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00106141 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00050140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

