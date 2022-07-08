SafeMoon Trading Up 1,457% Over Last 7 Days (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 42.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 1,457% against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $33.87 million and approximately $25,627.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00112261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.00769981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032668 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

