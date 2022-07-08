Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.14

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.14 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.18). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 45,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.12 million and a PE ratio of 1,450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.11.

About Safestay (LON:SSTY)

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

