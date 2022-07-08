Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

SAPIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $22.74 on Friday. Saputo has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

