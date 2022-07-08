Sawyer & Company Inc Buys New Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,011,000 after buying an additional 691,883 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Southern Copper by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after buying an additional 675,694 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,024,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,790,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after purchasing an additional 243,227 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.