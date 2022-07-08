Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of WMT opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.13. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

