Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.60 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

