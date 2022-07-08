Sawyer & Company Inc Has $2.28 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 100.5% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 279,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,660,000 after buying an additional 114,754 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after buying an additional 36,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 961,536 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $146,942,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $134.40 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average is $152.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.