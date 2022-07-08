Sawyer & Company Inc Has $3.04 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up about 1.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.83 and a 200-day moving average of $145.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,265,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.