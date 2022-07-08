Sawyer & Company Inc Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $357.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

