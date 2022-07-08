Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 391 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 714.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $216.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

