SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGFGet Rating) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45. 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; and Biotechnology, Healthcare and Medical Informatics Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

