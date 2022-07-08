Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,970 at Credit Suisse Group

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,180 ($38.51) to GBX 2,970 ($35.97) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHNWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.17) to GBX 3,000 ($36.33) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($51.47) to GBX 3,850 ($46.62) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($47.47) to GBX 3,720 ($45.05) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,416.80.

OTCMKTS SHNWF traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. 252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125. Schroders has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

