Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Lessened by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 8.1% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after buying an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,149 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,166,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,879,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,857. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.41.

