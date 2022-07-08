Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp Sells 712 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SGEN opened at $177.95 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.27.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.15.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
