Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp Sells 712 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $177.95 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.27.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Seagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Seagen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 13,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

