Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.15.

Shares of SGEN opened at $177.95 on Wednesday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average of $142.27.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.95, for a total value of $575,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,657,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,285. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 256.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

