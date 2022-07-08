Secret Reaches Market Capitalization of $158.20 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. Secret has a total market cap of $158.20 million and $5.97 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00004541 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00212692 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004543 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00394008 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.