Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.03

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.03 and traded as low as C$5.24. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 886,486 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SES shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price (up from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 78,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$545,751.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$569,880.72. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total value of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,526,943.69. Insiders sold 136,832 shares of company stock valued at $933,345 over the last ninety days.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

