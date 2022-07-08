SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,545 ($18.71) to GBX 1,300 ($15.74) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($18.89) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.14) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,377 ($16.67).

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,002 ($12.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 946.80 ($11.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,508 ($18.26). The company has a market cap of £12.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,070.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,234.68.

In related news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 40,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($11.96) per share, for a total transaction of £397,166.12 ($480,947.11). Also, insider Mary Barnard purchased 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,093 ($13.24) per share, for a total transaction of £30,002.85 ($36,331.86).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

