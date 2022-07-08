SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) Head-To-Head Survey

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEI Investments and Dune Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $1.92 billion 3.90 $546.59 million $4.29 12.72 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SEI Investments and Dune Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 4 1 0 2.20 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEI Investments currently has a consensus price target of $64.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.76%. Given SEI Investments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of SEI Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 29.72% 32.49% 26.82% Dune Acquisition N/A -31.50% 1.60%

Summary

SEI Investments beats Dune Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

