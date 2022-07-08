SHAKE One Day Trading Volume Tops $43,296.00 (SHAKE)

SHAKE (SHAKE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. SHAKE has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHAKE has traded flat against the US dollar. One SHAKE coin can now be bought for $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00121884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.16 or 0.00511746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015505 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000318 BTC.

SHAKE Profile

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHAKE is spaceswap.app

