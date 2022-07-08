Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,025 by Analysts at Citigroup

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 2,045 ($24.76) to GBX 2,025 ($24.52) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.09) price objective on Shell in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($34.63) target price (up from GBX 2,570 ($31.12)) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) target price on Shell in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,779 ($33.65) price objective on Shell in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($34.51) target price on Shell in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,792.55 ($33.82).

Shell stock traded up GBX 27.25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,060.75 ($24.95). 8,149,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,215,183. The company has a market cap of £151.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 899.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.78). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,249.93.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

