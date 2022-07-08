Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $98,695.26 and $4.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00123056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.00429212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.