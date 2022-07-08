Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €135.00 by Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €135.00 ($140.63) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($83.33) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($153.13) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($130.21) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE opened at €97.86 ($101.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €91.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.63. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €65.28 ($68.00) and a 52 week high of €165.70 ($172.60).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.