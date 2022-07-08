Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Porvair (LON:PRV)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON:PRV opened at GBX 620 ($7.51) on Monday. Porvair has a 1 year low of GBX 510 ($6.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 772 ($9.35). The stock has a market cap of £286.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,384.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 577.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 632.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Porvair alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Porvair’s payout ratio is 19.62%.

In other news, insider James Mills acquired 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 623 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of £19,886.16 ($24,081.09). Also, insider Ben Stocks sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.57), for a total value of £17,212.50 ($20,843.42).

Porvair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.