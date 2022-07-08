Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Given New $24.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $24.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 615,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,371 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

