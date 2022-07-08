Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.36.
Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $97.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.18. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 125,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
