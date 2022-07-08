Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

Simulations Plus has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $55.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04 and a beta of 0.30. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $838,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares in the company, valued at $198,728,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,749 shares of company stock worth $2,418,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 76,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

