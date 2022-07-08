Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Simulations Plus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Simulations Plus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SLP stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,023. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,524,855.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $838,128.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,212 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 233.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

