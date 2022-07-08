Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Simulations Plus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04 and a beta of 0.30. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $620,283.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,183,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,307,766.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,140,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,749 shares of company stock worth $2,418,212 in the last 90 days. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 76,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

