SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.18

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 11771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $361.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 250.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Company Profile (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

