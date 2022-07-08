Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €130.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($183.33) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($154.90) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €106.60 ($111.04) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.48. Sixt has a 12 month low of €95.20 ($99.17) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($177.40). The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €116.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €132.36.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

