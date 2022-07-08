Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 26,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,948,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

The firm has a market cap of $591.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. Skillz’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 55.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 57,790 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Skillz during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Skillz during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

