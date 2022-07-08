Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 26,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,948,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.
The firm has a market cap of $591.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 55.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 57,790 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Skillz during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Skillz during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.
Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skillz (SKLZ)
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.