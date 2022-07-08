Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $197.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

