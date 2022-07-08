Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $106,653.69 and approximately $1,214.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00052599 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011472 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000676 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

