Snowball Trading Up 93.8% Over Last Week (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 93.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $218,228.23 and $9.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 99.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.26 or 0.01448693 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00122302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015412 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,699,336 coins and its circulating supply is 5,061,797 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.