SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441 on Exchanges

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00051458 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000623 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

