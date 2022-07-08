Solrise Finance (SLRS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $425,336.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00123056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.00429212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 79,558,151 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

