Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SONY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,098,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,098,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,057,000 after buying an additional 466,683 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,003,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,540,000.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

