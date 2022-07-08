Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Piper Sandler

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler to $2.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.96.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth $55,000. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.