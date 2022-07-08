Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,790,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of SCCO stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,866. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

