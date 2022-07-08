S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $351.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.71.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

